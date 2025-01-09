Cycling Excellence: Minati Mohapatra Velodrome Inaugurated

The Minati Mohapatra Cycling Velodrome, named in honor of Odisha's first Arjuna Award-winning cyclist, was officially opened today at the KIIT-KISS campus. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, presided over the inauguration ceremony.

During the event, Minister Mandaviya highlighted the crucial role of integrating sports with education, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. He commended KIIT, KISS, and KIMS for cultivating future leaders and pledged to share their best practices in other forums.

Dr. Samanta, the driving force behind these initiatives, expressed plans to expand sports infrastructure, aiming to provide enhanced opportunities for athletes. The Cycling Federation of India's Secretary General praised the minister's contributions to sports. Minati Mohapatra, deeply touched, expressed gratitude for the recognition.

