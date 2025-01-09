Pope Francis Opts for Aid Amidst Illness

Pope Francis, struggling with a winter cold and bronchitis, asked an aide to deliver his annual foreign policy speech to ambassadors at the Holy See on Thursday.

The 88-year-old pontiff began the speech himself but soon handed it over due to his congested state. He had part of a lung removed as a young man and often faces respiratory issues during the colder months.

Even while battling this illness, Pope Francis has adhered to his busy schedule, having just completed the Vatican's demanding Christmas celebrations and inaugurated Holy Year festivities.

