Left Menu

Odia Flavors Shine at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

International guests attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha savored traditional Odia dishes like Dalma and Chenapoda. Despite other cuisines being offered, attendees praised the local flavors. The Odia culinary showcase, led by chef Mridul Mandal, highlighted the state's rich food heritage and cultural tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:13 IST
Odia Flavors Shine at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
  • Country:
  • India

At the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Odisha, international attendees relished the authentic flavors of traditional Odia cuisine. Guests were treated to a variety of dishes including Dalma, a mix of dal and vegetables, and the famously delectable baked sweet, Chenapoda.

Despite the provision of North Indian and continental dishes, the standout hit was undeniably the Odia platter, which delighted guests with its unique and non-spicy taste. Attendees such as K V Rathee from Canada and Falguni Patel from Uganda expressed their appreciation for the cultural culinary showcase.

Mridul Mandal, the chief chef involved, prepared meals for thousands, ensuring that both vegetarians and non-vegetarians could enjoy the regional specialties. The government also highlighted Odisha's culture, offering accommodations and organizing visits to local tourist destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025