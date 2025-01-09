Odia Flavors Shine at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

At the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Odisha, international attendees relished the authentic flavors of traditional Odia cuisine. Guests were treated to a variety of dishes including Dalma, a mix of dal and vegetables, and the famously delectable baked sweet, Chenapoda.

Despite the provision of North Indian and continental dishes, the standout hit was undeniably the Odia platter, which delighted guests with its unique and non-spicy taste. Attendees such as K V Rathee from Canada and Falguni Patel from Uganda expressed their appreciation for the cultural culinary showcase.

Mridul Mandal, the chief chef involved, prepared meals for thousands, ensuring that both vegetarians and non-vegetarians could enjoy the regional specialties. The government also highlighted Odisha's culture, offering accommodations and organizing visits to local tourist destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)