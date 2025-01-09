Left Menu

Kishore Kumar G: Ambassador for Bangalore International Film Festival

Actor Kishore Kumar G, known for his work in 'Kantara', has been named ambassador for the 16th Bangalore International Film Festival. The Karnataka government announced his appointment to enhance the festival's promotion. The event, recognized by FIAPF, runs from March 1-8 in Bengaluru.

Updated: 09-01-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:47 IST
In a significant development for the regional film industry, Kishore Kumar G, renowned for his performance in 'Kantara', has been appointed as the ambassador for the 16th Bangalore International Film Festival (BIFFes). The announcement was made on Thursday by the Karnataka government.

An official communication from the Chief Minister's office detailed Kumar's appointment, emphasizing his public recognition through roles in Hindi and South Indian films. The upcoming festival, slated to take place from March 1 to 8 in Bengaluru, has garnered international recognition, being certified by the Belgium-based Fédération Internationale des Associations de Producteurs de Films (FIAPF).

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, who chairs the festival's organizing committee, confirmed the dates in a recent announcement, underscoring the festival's prominence in the international film circuit.

