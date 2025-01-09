The Melodic Legacy of 'Bhava Gayakan' P Jayachandran

Renowned playback singer P Jayachandran, affectionately called 'Bhava Gayakan', passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 80. Known for his soulful renditions, he beautifully expressed emotions such as love and devotion in his music.

Hospital sources confirmed Jayachandran's death occurred around 7.55 pm while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He had been unwell for some time and was admitted after collapsing at home.

Jayachandran's contribution to Indian music spanned over five decades, recording more than 16,000 songs across languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. He received several accolades, including the National Film Award and the Kerala government's J C Daniel Award. Tributes poured in celebrating his unique talent that touched the hearts of millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)