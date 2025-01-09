Left Menu

The Melodic Legacy of 'Bhava Gayakan' P Jayachandran

Renowned playback singer P Jayachandran, known as 'Bhava Gayakan', passed away at 80. With over 16,000 songs in Malayalam and other languages, he won numerous awards, including the National Film Award. His unique vocal expression charmed audiences across India, and his passing marks an irreplaceable loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:14 IST
The Melodic Legacy of 'Bhava Gayakan' P Jayachandran
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned playback singer P Jayachandran, affectionately called 'Bhava Gayakan', passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 80. Known for his soulful renditions, he beautifully expressed emotions such as love and devotion in his music.

Hospital sources confirmed Jayachandran's death occurred around 7.55 pm while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He had been unwell for some time and was admitted after collapsing at home.

Jayachandran's contribution to Indian music spanned over five decades, recording more than 16,000 songs across languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. He received several accolades, including the National Film Award and the Kerala government's J C Daniel Award. Tributes poured in celebrating his unique talent that touched the hearts of millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025