A Divine Prayer for National Progress

Amita Birla, the wife of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, visited the Lord Vitthal Temple in Pandharpur, Solapur district, on Thursday to offer prayers for the nation's success.

Afterwards, she spoke to reporters, expressing her prayerful wishes for the wellbeing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's progress. 'Lord should continue to bestow wisdom upon him,' she remarked.

Amita Birla also conveyed hopes for happiness and prosperity in personal lives, emphasizing the desire for a brighter future for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)