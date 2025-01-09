Left Menu

A Divine Prayer for National Progress

Amita Birla, wife of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, prayed at Lord Vitthal Temple in Pandharpur, wishing for national progress and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wellbeing. She expressed hopes for wisdom and prosperity for the country and happiness in personal lives during her visit to Solapur district.

Amita Birla, the wife of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, visited the Lord Vitthal Temple in Pandharpur, Solapur district, on Thursday to offer prayers for the nation's success.

Afterwards, she spoke to reporters, expressing her prayerful wishes for the wellbeing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's progress. 'Lord should continue to bestow wisdom upon him,' she remarked.

Amita Birla also conveyed hopes for happiness and prosperity in personal lives, emphasizing the desire for a brighter future for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

