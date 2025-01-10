Jamie Lee Curtis Pledges $1 Million for Wildfire Relief

In a generous move, actor Jamie Lee Curtis has pledged $1 million for relief efforts following the devastating wildfires in California.

The Oscar winner, alongside her husband Christopher Guest and their children, is creating a special fund to aid affected communities. Curtis emphasized the importance of supporting 'our great city and state and the great people who live there,' underscoring her commitment through Instagram.

As residents, including several celebrities living in the upscale Pacific Palisades, face the ongoing threat, fires continued to burn east of Los Angeles, adding urgency to relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)