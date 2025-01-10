Jamie Lee Curtis Pledges $1 Million for Wildfire Relief
Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis, affected by California's wildfires, announced a $1 million donation towards relief efforts. Alongside her husband and children, Curtis aims to support the impacted communities, notably Pacific Palisades. Her social media highlights her commitment and the ongoing threat from the fires surrounding Los Angeles.
In a generous move, actor Jamie Lee Curtis has pledged $1 million for relief efforts following the devastating wildfires in California.
The Oscar winner, alongside her husband Christopher Guest and their children, is creating a special fund to aid affected communities. Curtis emphasized the importance of supporting 'our great city and state and the great people who live there,' underscoring her commitment through Instagram.
As residents, including several celebrities living in the upscale Pacific Palisades, face the ongoing threat, fires continued to burn east of Los Angeles, adding urgency to relief efforts.
