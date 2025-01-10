A Gesture of Unity: Modi's Sacred Offering at Ajmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented a sacred offering, known as a chadar, to the shrine of the revered Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Garib Nawaz for the 11th consecutive year. The ceremony, marking the 813th Urs, took place in Ajmer on January 9, 2024.

Mr. Amin Pathan, former Chairman of the Ajmer Dargah Committee, praised the gesture, interpreting it as a powerful message of unity amidst divisive narratives. He highlighted that Modi's actions reaffirm India's commitment to its composite culture, Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, underscoring the nation's tradition of communal harmony.

Pathan emphasized that the Prime Minister's offering symbolizes a gift to the nation's people, reflecting India's identity as a land rooted in Sufi values. He noted the universal appeal of Khwaja Garib Nawaz, a saint who has long spread messages of peace and unity, and whose shrine attracts visitors of all faiths, embodying mutual respect and harmony.

