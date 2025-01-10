A Gesture of Unity: Modi's Sacred Offering at Ajmer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a sacred offering for the 11th time to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on the 813th Urs. This gesture is seen as a message of unity and harmony, embodying India's culture of respecting all religions and fostering communal harmony.
- Country:
- United States
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented a sacred offering, known as a chadar, to the shrine of the revered Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Garib Nawaz for the 11th consecutive year. The ceremony, marking the 813th Urs, took place in Ajmer on January 9, 2024.
Mr. Amin Pathan, former Chairman of the Ajmer Dargah Committee, praised the gesture, interpreting it as a powerful message of unity amidst divisive narratives. He highlighted that Modi's actions reaffirm India's commitment to its composite culture, Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, underscoring the nation's tradition of communal harmony.
Pathan emphasized that the Prime Minister's offering symbolizes a gift to the nation's people, reflecting India's identity as a land rooted in Sufi values. He noted the universal appeal of Khwaja Garib Nawaz, a saint who has long spread messages of peace and unity, and whose shrine attracts visitors of all faiths, embodying mutual respect and harmony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people
India vs Australia 4th Test: Day 1 Lunch Scoreboard
Scientists say India's 'Deep Sea Mission' on track; hydrothermal vent discovery just the beginning
Konstas, Khawaja help Australia dominate over India in first session at Boxing Day Test (Day 1, Lunch)