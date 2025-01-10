Left Menu

Mechanical Marvels: PETA's Innovative Solution for Elephant Conservation

PETA India offers a mechanical elephant to a mosque in Kerala, following an incident where a live elephant injured devotees. This initiative aims to prioritize community safety and compassion in ceremonies, while preventing harm to animals and humans. It's part of a wider effort to replace live elephants with mechanical ones in cultural events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PETA India has proposed an innovative solution to a mosque in north Kerala by offering a life-like mechanical elephant, following an incident where a live elephant injured 24 people during a religious procession.

This effort is part of PETA's movement to replace live elephants with mechanical ones in cultural ceremonies. The organization has already donated mechanical elephants to several temples in South India, aiming to ensure community safety and animal welfare.

The mechanical elephants, which are three metres tall and weigh 800 kg, are designed to mimic real elephants closely. They are moved by five motors and can perform various functions, providing a cruelty-free alternative for traditional ceremonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

