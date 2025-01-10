Celebrating Global Indian Connections: Successful Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

The three-day 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was lauded as a major success by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. He underscored the significance of the event and stated that it demonstrated India's strong connection with its global diaspora.

During the event, Jaishankar met students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University. He emphasized India's ongoing transformation and its foreign policy choices. He shared insights about the role of expatriates, highlighting the country's evolving global image.

The event saw participation from Indian diaspora communities from over 50 countries, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the gathering. The valedictory session, graced by President Droupadi Murmu, included the conferment of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards to 27 outstanding individuals.

