Left Menu

Celebrating Global Indian Connections: Successful Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was deemed highly successful by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The event featured cultural programs, discussions on India's transformation, and recognized women's leadership. Participants included the Indian diaspora from over 50 countries. Notable attendees were students from MIT and Harvard, with awards given to 27 distinguished individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-01-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 14:20 IST
Celebrating Global Indian Connections: Successful Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
  • Country:
  • India

The three-day 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was lauded as a major success by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. He underscored the significance of the event and stated that it demonstrated India's strong connection with its global diaspora.

During the event, Jaishankar met students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University. He emphasized India's ongoing transformation and its foreign policy choices. He shared insights about the role of expatriates, highlighting the country's evolving global image.

The event saw participation from Indian diaspora communities from over 50 countries, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the gathering. The valedictory session, graced by President Droupadi Murmu, included the conferment of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards to 27 outstanding individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025