R Ashwin Sparks Debate on Hindi as National Language
Former cricketer R Ashwin recently commented that Hindi is not India's national language but merely an official language. During a college convocation, Ashwin inquired which language students preferred for his address. Surprisingly, while English and Tamil were popular, Hindi was not chosen, prompting his remarks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 14:23 IST
- Country:
- India
R Ashwin, the former Indian cricket all-rounder, has reignited the longstanding debate over India's national language. Speaking at a college convocation, Ashwin stated that Hindi is not the national language, countering a common misconception.
During the event, he surveyed students on their preferred language for his speech. While English and Tamil received significant support, Hindi did not.
This led Ashwin to highlight the distinction, affirming Hindi's status as an official but not the national language of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people
India vs Australia 4th Test: Day 1 Lunch Scoreboard
Scientists say India's 'Deep Sea Mission' on track; hydrothermal vent discovery just the beginning
Konstas, Khawaja help Australia dominate over India in first session at Boxing Day Test (Day 1, Lunch)