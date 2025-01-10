Left Menu

R Ashwin Sparks Debate on Hindi as National Language

Former cricketer R Ashwin recently commented that Hindi is not India's national language but merely an official language. During a college convocation, Ashwin inquired which language students preferred for his address. Surprisingly, while English and Tamil were popular, Hindi was not chosen, prompting his remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 14:23 IST
R Ashwin Sparks Debate on Hindi as National Language
R Ashwin
  • Country:
  • India

R Ashwin, the former Indian cricket all-rounder, has reignited the longstanding debate over India's national language. Speaking at a college convocation, Ashwin stated that Hindi is not the national language, countering a common misconception.

During the event, he surveyed students on their preferred language for his speech. While English and Tamil received significant support, Hindi did not.

This led Ashwin to highlight the distinction, affirming Hindi's status as an official but not the national language of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025