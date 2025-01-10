R Ashwin Sparks Debate on Hindi as National Language

R Ashwin, the former Indian cricket all-rounder, has reignited the longstanding debate over India's national language. Speaking at a college convocation, Ashwin stated that Hindi is not the national language, countering a common misconception.

During the event, he surveyed students on their preferred language for his speech. While English and Tamil received significant support, Hindi did not.

This led Ashwin to highlight the distinction, affirming Hindi's status as an official but not the national language of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)