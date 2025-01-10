A Legendary Voice Silenced: Tributes Pour in for 'Bhava Gayakan' P Jayachandran
Renowned Indian singer P Jayachandran, affectionately known as 'Bhava Gayakan,' passed away, prompting heartfelt tributes from the music, film, and political fraternity. Celebrated for his emotive style and cross-generational appeal, Jayachandran's passing marks the end of a profound musical legacy, with the funeral scheduled in Chendamangalam.
The music and film fraternity is mourning the loss of legendary singer P Jayachandran, who passed away on Thursday. Known affectionately as 'Bhava Gayakan,' Jayachandran was celebrated for his emotive singing style, leaving a legacy of over 16,000 songs across multiple languages.
The singer's body was laid in his Poonkunnam residence for prominent personalities from the film, music, and political spheres to pay respect. Notable figures like lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi and Ministers K Rajan and A K Saseendran were among those who offered their condolences.
Actor Mohanlal lauded Jayachandran as an elder brother figure, highlighting his timeless voice. The funeral is slated for Saturday in Chendamangalam, Ernakulam. Jayachandran's departure marks a significant loss, but his songs continue to resonate within the hearts of many.
