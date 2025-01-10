A Legendary Voice Silenced: Tributes Pour in for 'Bhava Gayakan' P Jayachandran

The music and film fraternity is mourning the loss of legendary singer P Jayachandran, who passed away on Thursday. Known affectionately as 'Bhava Gayakan,' Jayachandran was celebrated for his emotive singing style, leaving a legacy of over 16,000 songs across multiple languages.

The singer's body was laid in his Poonkunnam residence for prominent personalities from the film, music, and political spheres to pay respect. Notable figures like lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi and Ministers K Rajan and A K Saseendran were among those who offered their condolences.

Actor Mohanlal lauded Jayachandran as an elder brother figure, highlighting his timeless voice. The funeral is slated for Saturday in Chendamangalam, Ernakulam. Jayachandran's departure marks a significant loss, but his songs continue to resonate within the hearts of many.

(With inputs from agencies.)