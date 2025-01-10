Left Menu

A Legendary Voice Silenced: Tributes Pour in for 'Bhava Gayakan' P Jayachandran

Renowned Indian singer P Jayachandran, affectionately known as 'Bhava Gayakan,' passed away, prompting heartfelt tributes from the music, film, and political fraternity. Celebrated for his emotive style and cross-generational appeal, Jayachandran's passing marks the end of a profound musical legacy, with the funeral scheduled in Chendamangalam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:33 IST
A Legendary Voice Silenced: Tributes Pour in for 'Bhava Gayakan' P Jayachandran
  • Country:
  • India

The music and film fraternity is mourning the loss of legendary singer P Jayachandran, who passed away on Thursday. Known affectionately as 'Bhava Gayakan,' Jayachandran was celebrated for his emotive singing style, leaving a legacy of over 16,000 songs across multiple languages.

The singer's body was laid in his Poonkunnam residence for prominent personalities from the film, music, and political spheres to pay respect. Notable figures like lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi and Ministers K Rajan and A K Saseendran were among those who offered their condolences.

Actor Mohanlal lauded Jayachandran as an elder brother figure, highlighting his timeless voice. The funeral is slated for Saturday in Chendamangalam, Ernakulam. Jayachandran's departure marks a significant loss, but his songs continue to resonate within the hearts of many.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025