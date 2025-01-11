Left Menu

Marathi Cinema's Struggle for Screen Time: A New Approach

Marathi films struggle to secure screens amidst Hindi and Hollywood dominance. Actor-director Subodh Bhave suggests drama theatres as a solution, offering flexible show timings and lower ticket prices. The Marathi industry seeks identity and innovation to avoid being overshadowed by other regional films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:09 IST
Marathi films have long grappled with limited cinema screens due to the dominance of Hindi and Hollywood productions, according to actor-director Subodh Bhave. To combat this, Bhave proposes utilizing drama theatres as an alternative screening option for Marathi movies.

Bhave, whose latest venture "Sangeet Manapmaan" released this Friday, emphasized the advantages of releasing films in drama theatres. Not only could these venues provide additional show times for movies, but lower ticket prices could also attract a larger audience, he suggested in an interview with PTI.

While expressing concerns about the scarcity of prime-time slots for Marathi films, Bhave remains hopeful about the industry's future, citing a wave of new directors and innovative stories aimed at carving a unique identity akin to Malayalam cinema.

