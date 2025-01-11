Marathi Cinema's Struggle for Screen Time: A New Approach

Marathi films have long grappled with limited cinema screens due to the dominance of Hindi and Hollywood productions, according to actor-director Subodh Bhave. To combat this, Bhave proposes utilizing drama theatres as an alternative screening option for Marathi movies.

Bhave, whose latest venture "Sangeet Manapmaan" released this Friday, emphasized the advantages of releasing films in drama theatres. Not only could these venues provide additional show times for movies, but lower ticket prices could also attract a larger audience, he suggested in an interview with PTI.

While expressing concerns about the scarcity of prime-time slots for Marathi films, Bhave remains hopeful about the industry's future, citing a wave of new directors and innovative stories aimed at carving a unique identity akin to Malayalam cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)