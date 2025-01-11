Left Menu

Z-Morh Tunnel: Opening Up Year-Round Tourism in Sonamarg

The Z-Morh Tunnel, set to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, aims to transform Sonamarg into a year-round tourism hotspot and ski resort. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah detailed the positive economic impact on the region, highlighting improved connectivity and enhanced tourism prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Z-Morh Tunnel is set to open Sonamarg to tourists all year round, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to inaugurate the project. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assures that this development will elevate Sonamarg's status as a premier ski destination.

Omar Abdullah reviewed the site on Saturday, visiting Sonamarg with key officials, including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo. He emphasized the immediate economic benefits, particularly the reduction in travel time from Srinagar to Kargil/Leh, and the enhanced winter appeal of Sonamarg.

The chief minister also shared his vision for positioning Ganderbal as a leading winter sports hub, complementing the existing allure of Gulmarg. As workers finalize the vital infrastructure, locals anticipate a surge in economic growth through improved connectivity and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

