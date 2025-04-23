Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Faces Setback After Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of a terror attack in Pahalgam, the government urged the tourism sector to assist tourists, leading to significant cancellations. The tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir faces a setback as fear grips visitors, causing widespread itinerary disruptions despite efforts to minimize the impact.

The Indian government on Wednesday called upon tourist service providers, including travel agents and hoteliers, to assist tourists following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This includes waiving cancellation fees to support the affected visitors.

The tourism ministry issued this appeal in a communication to tourism sector stakeholders and Jammu and Kashmir's tourism department. Thousands of tourists began fleeing Kashmir on Wednesday after a terrorist attack at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam resulted in 26 casualties.

Aijaz Ali, a Srinagar-based travel operator, reported massive cancellations, nearly 80 percent, for the upcoming month. Despite the government's assurance to minimize impact, the attack poses a significant setback to Jammu and Kashmir's tourism industry.

