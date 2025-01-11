Left Menu

Harmonizing Heritage: Mahakumbh's Melodic Tribute

The Prayagraj Railway Division unveiled a theme song for the Mahakumbh, highlighting the cultural and spiritual essence of Prayagraj. Created by young musicians Ashit and Aarav, the song underscores Prayagraj's historical significance and aims to resonate with both national and international devotees attending the Mahakumbh Mela.

Updated: 11-01-2025 22:13 IST
  • India

On Saturday, the Prayagraj Railway Division revealed a new theme song for the upcoming Mahakumbh, underscoring the cultural and spiritual essence of Prayagraj. According to an official statement, the song, titled 'Chalo Prayagraj Mahakumbh Chalein', was introduced by Divisional Railway Manager Himanshu Badoni.

The song, which captures the historical and spiritual significance of Prayagraj, was written, composed, and sung by the young Sai Brothers—12-year-old Ashit and seven-year-old Aarav. Their composition is deeply rooted in faith and devotion, appealing to the sanctity of the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

The Mahakumbh Mela is scheduled to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Badoni noted that through this song, devotees worldwide will connect with the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Prayagraj. Ashit, who recently won a classical music competition organized by the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natya Academy, stood out for his musical talents.

