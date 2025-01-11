Harmonizing Heritage: Mahakumbh's Melodic Tribute

On Saturday, the Prayagraj Railway Division revealed a new theme song for the upcoming Mahakumbh, underscoring the cultural and spiritual essence of Prayagraj. According to an official statement, the song, titled 'Chalo Prayagraj Mahakumbh Chalein', was introduced by Divisional Railway Manager Himanshu Badoni.

The song, which captures the historical and spiritual significance of Prayagraj, was written, composed, and sung by the young Sai Brothers—12-year-old Ashit and seven-year-old Aarav. Their composition is deeply rooted in faith and devotion, appealing to the sanctity of the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

The Mahakumbh Mela is scheduled to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Badoni noted that through this song, devotees worldwide will connect with the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Prayagraj. Ashit, who recently won a classical music competition organized by the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natya Academy, stood out for his musical talents.

