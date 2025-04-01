Yogi Adityanath Strikes Back at Samajwadi Party: A Clash Over Cows and Cultural Heritage
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticizes Samajwadi Party for alleged ties with butchers, clashing over cow protection and cultural heritage. This occurred at an inauguration event for developmental projects. Adityanath condemned the opposition's stance on cowsheds and highlighted government's initiatives in law, order, and regional identity restoration.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing critique against the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of fostering connections with butchers during their rule. The chief minister's comments came in response to SP president Akhilesh Yadav's recent jibe about the BJP's focus on developing cowsheds.
Adityanath, while inaugurating development projects worth Rs 933 crore, emphasized his government's commitment to law and order. He highlighted the transformation of Bareilly, asserting that past riot-ridden days are behind them, attributing this to effective governance which has deterred lawlessness.
The chief minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Namami Gange scheme, which, according to him, enhanced Uttar Pradesh's cultural standing globally. Adityanath affirmed his governance would continue prioritizing regional heritage and welfare schemes, countering Yadav's claims with evidence of development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TASMAC Controversy: BJP's Bold Protest Detained
Tamil Nadu Tensions: BJP Leaders Detained Over TASMAC Controversy
Madhya Pradesh Politics Heat Up Over Law and Order Controversies
Court Deliberates Defamation Case Involving West Bengal BJP Leaders
Veteran BJP Leader Debendra Pradhan Passes Away at 84