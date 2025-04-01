Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Strikes Back at Samajwadi Party: A Clash Over Cows and Cultural Heritage

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticizes Samajwadi Party for alleged ties with butchers, clashing over cow protection and cultural heritage. This occurred at an inauguration event for developmental projects. Adityanath condemned the opposition's stance on cowsheds and highlighted government's initiatives in law, order, and regional identity restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:02 IST
Yogi Adityanath Strikes Back at Samajwadi Party: A Clash Over Cows and Cultural Heritage
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing critique against the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of fostering connections with butchers during their rule. The chief minister's comments came in response to SP president Akhilesh Yadav's recent jibe about the BJP's focus on developing cowsheds.

Adityanath, while inaugurating development projects worth Rs 933 crore, emphasized his government's commitment to law and order. He highlighted the transformation of Bareilly, asserting that past riot-ridden days are behind them, attributing this to effective governance which has deterred lawlessness.

The chief minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Namami Gange scheme, which, according to him, enhanced Uttar Pradesh's cultural standing globally. Adityanath affirmed his governance would continue prioritizing regional heritage and welfare schemes, countering Yadav's claims with evidence of development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025