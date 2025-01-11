Security Amplified for Smooth Sabarimala Festivities

Ahead of the Makaravilakku festival at Sabarimala, extensive security arrangements have been unveiled by the state police chief, Shaik Darvesh Saheb. With the deployment of 5,000 personnel, the measures aim to ensure a smooth and safe experience for devotees attending the event.

In a media briefing, Saheb broke down the deployment, noting that 1,800 personnel are positioned at 'sannidhanam,' 800 at Pampa, 700 at Nilakkal, 1,050 in Idukki, and 650 in Kottayam. Key support will also be provided by the National Disaster Response Force and the Rapid Action Force.

Coordination meetings and a comprehensive exit plan for devotees are part of efforts to facilitate operations during the festival. High-ranking officers, including one SP and 12 DySPs, have been designated specific responsibilities to oversee the security protocols, ensuring the festivities proceed without incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)