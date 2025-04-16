Tragic Accident Involving Lord Ayyappa Devotees in Kerala
A bus carrying 32 Lord Ayyappa devotees met with an accident near Kanamala village, Kerala, resulting in one fatality. The deceased is identified as 40-year-old Maruthi Harihar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck on a pilgrim route from Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, to Karnataka when a bus, carrying 32 devotees of Lord Ayyappa, was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning.
The accident unfolded in the serene Kanamala village near Erumeli, situated in Pathanamthitta district, known for its annual pilgrimage.
Unfortunately, the mishap claimed the life of 40-year-old Maruthi Harihar, marking a somber moment for the traveling devotees. The incident, reported by ANI, has raised concerns among the community and officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Others should learn religious discipline from Hindus; Maha Kumbh with 66 crore devotees saw no incident of crimes: CM Adityanath tells PTI.
Gyanvapi Controversy: Devotees Flock for Chaitra Navratri Prayers
Devotees Flock to Temples Across India for Navratri Celebrations
Seamless Char Dham Yatra: No Restrictions on Devotees
Honoring Ambedkar: Devotees Flock to Deekshabhoomi