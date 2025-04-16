Left Menu

Tragic Accident Involving Lord Ayyappa Devotees in Kerala

A bus carrying 32 Lord Ayyappa devotees met with an accident near Kanamala village, Kerala, resulting in one fatality. The deceased is identified as 40-year-old Maruthi Harihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:43 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Tragedy struck on a pilgrim route from Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, to Karnataka when a bus, carrying 32 devotees of Lord Ayyappa, was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning.

The accident unfolded in the serene Kanamala village near Erumeli, situated in Pathanamthitta district, known for its annual pilgrimage.

Unfortunately, the mishap claimed the life of 40-year-old Maruthi Harihar, marking a somber moment for the traveling devotees. The incident, reported by ANI, has raised concerns among the community and officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

