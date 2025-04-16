Tragic Accident Involving Lord Ayyappa Devotees in Kerala

Tragedy struck on a pilgrim route from Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, to Karnataka when a bus, carrying 32 devotees of Lord Ayyappa, was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning.

The accident unfolded in the serene Kanamala village near Erumeli, situated in Pathanamthitta district, known for its annual pilgrimage.

Unfortunately, the mishap claimed the life of 40-year-old Maruthi Harihar, marking a somber moment for the traveling devotees. The incident, reported by ANI, has raised concerns among the community and officials.

