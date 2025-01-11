Preserving Heritage: Meghalaya's Living Root Bridges

In a bid to connect with tradition and foster sustainable development, Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad Sangma embarked on a 20 km bus journey alongside his cabinet to Siejlieh village.

The mission was to witness the remarkable heritage living root bridge, an emblem of the state's enduring culture.

This visit is a step forward in the state's Vision 2032 project, focused on growth as Meghalaya approaches its 60th year of statehood.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak.

The delegation's agenda included not only the appreciation of cultural heritage but also discussions about infrastructural advancements.

During the visit, Sangma underscored the government's commitment to maintaining age-old traditions and improving infrastructure.

Addressing the local community, he acclaimed the living root bridge for its sustainable architecture, crafted meticulously by the forefathers and maintained by individuals like Hally War.

War, the village headman and originator of one of the living root bridges, began weaving the structures as a child, inspired by the stories of his grandparents.

He highlighted the challenges overcome in preserving this cultural landmark, emphasizing community efforts in sustaining the tradition.

The Chief Minister also announced new projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and educational infrastructure in the region, catering to the needs of the rural populace.

Sangma also addressed tourism potential, acknowledging the nearly 10,000 annual visitors to the bridge, and emphasized the government's focus on balanced tourism development.

(With inputs from agencies.)