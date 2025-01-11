Left Menu

Preserving Heritage: Meghalaya's Living Root Bridges

Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, alongside cabinet members, visited the heritage living root bridge in Siejlieh village. This trek served as part of a visionary project aimed at preserving cultural assets and improving local infrastructure. The living root bridge symbolizes sustainable architecture and community-driven development in Meghalaya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sohra | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:51 IST
Preserving Heritage: Meghalaya's Living Root Bridges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to connect with tradition and foster sustainable development, Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad Sangma embarked on a 20 km bus journey alongside his cabinet to Siejlieh village.

The mission was to witness the remarkable heritage living root bridge, an emblem of the state's enduring culture.

This visit is a step forward in the state's Vision 2032 project, focused on growth as Meghalaya approaches its 60th year of statehood.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak.

The delegation's agenda included not only the appreciation of cultural heritage but also discussions about infrastructural advancements.

During the visit, Sangma underscored the government's commitment to maintaining age-old traditions and improving infrastructure.

Addressing the local community, he acclaimed the living root bridge for its sustainable architecture, crafted meticulously by the forefathers and maintained by individuals like Hally War.

War, the village headman and originator of one of the living root bridges, began weaving the structures as a child, inspired by the stories of his grandparents.

He highlighted the challenges overcome in preserving this cultural landmark, emphasizing community efforts in sustaining the tradition.

The Chief Minister also announced new projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and educational infrastructure in the region, catering to the needs of the rural populace.

Sangma also addressed tourism potential, acknowledging the nearly 10,000 annual visitors to the bridge, and emphasized the government's focus on balanced tourism development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025