Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto: The New Face of India's Republic Day Celebration

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has been selected as the Chief Guest for India's upcoming Republic Day celebration, sources confirmed on Saturday. His presence underscores the significance of bilateral ties between India and Indonesia.

New Delhi reportedly raised concerns about Subianto's planned visit to Pakistan following his stay in India, potentially altering the Indonesian President's itinerary. Jakarta had initially scheduled a visit to Islamabad after the Republic Day event, as Pakistan media reported.

The Republic Day celebration, a high-profile event inviting world leaders, has witnessed a diverse array of guests. French President Emmanuel Macron was last year's chief guest, while Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended in 2023. The occasion reflects India's diplomatic outreach, despite the absence of chief guests during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and 2022.

