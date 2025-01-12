Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency': A Glimpse into India's Political History

Kangana Ranaut hosted a special screening of her film 'Emergency' for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur. The political drama, starring Ranaut as Indira Gandhi and Anupam Kher as Jaiprakash Narayan, explores India's history during the 21-month Emergency period. The film releases on January 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 12:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an exclusive event, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut held a special screening of her politically charged film 'Emergency' for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur. The film, which has garnered much attention for its portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is set to release on January 17.

Ranaut, who directed and produced the movie, takes center stage as Indira Gandhi, while veteran actor Anupam Kher portrays Jaiprakash Narayan. The film, set during the infamous 21-month emergency from 1975 to 1977, has been praised for its authenticity and compelling performances.

Despite facing controversies including delayed release and allegations of misrepresentation, 'Emergency' aims to shed light on a significant chapter in India's history. Gadkari lauded the film on social media, encouraging audiences to witness this depiction of historical events, while Ranaut expressed her gratitude for the appreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

