Political Drama in Maharashtra: Congress MLC Joins BJP Amidst Turbulence

In a surprising political turn, Congress Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Pradnya Satav announced her switch to the BJP just hours after resigning from the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

This high-profile defection has sparked allegations from the Congress, accusing the BJP of manipulating democratic norms through monetary and positional temptations.

Satav, who succeeded her late husband Rajiv Satav in political prominence, joined the BJP in the company of Maharashtra's BJP chief Ravindra Chavan and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. This shift, occurring in the midst of local elections, poses a significant challenge for her former party, the Congress.

