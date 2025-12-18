Left Menu

Political Drama in Maharashtra: Congress MLC Joins BJP Amidst Turbulence

Congress MLC Pradnya Satav defected to BJP, causing a blow to her former party ahead of local elections. Accusations arose from Congress leaders alleging BJP's use of inducements and disregard for democratic principles. The political switch hints at broader unrest among Maharashtra's political alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:32 IST
Political Drama in Maharashtra: Congress MLC Joins BJP Amidst Turbulence
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising political turn, Congress Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Pradnya Satav announced her switch to the BJP just hours after resigning from the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

This high-profile defection has sparked allegations from the Congress, accusing the BJP of manipulating democratic norms through monetary and positional temptations.

Satav, who succeeded her late husband Rajiv Satav in political prominence, joined the BJP in the company of Maharashtra's BJP chief Ravindra Chavan and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. This shift, occurring in the midst of local elections, poses a significant challenge for her former party, the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025