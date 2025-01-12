Left Menu

The Divine Kumbh: A Sea of Devotion and Modernization

Maha Kumbh Mela, hosted in Prayagraj, celebrates its essence through Deepak Kumar Sen's book, highlighting the event's mythology, rituals, and spirituality. The event attracts millions for ritual baths and spiritual cleansing, intertwined with modern-day innovations allowing global participation.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is poised to commence in Prayagraj, and a new illustrated book delves into the mythology, vibrant rituals, and profound spirituality that make this mega-event unique. Authored by Deepak Kumar Sen, 'The Divine Kumbh: Echoes of Eternity' captures the timeless essence of this spiritual gathering while highlighting its modern-day transformations.

Kumbh Mela, celebrated every three years in rotation at Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik, and Prayagraj, witnesses millions gathering at holy rivers to cleanse their sins. Regarded as one of the largest congregations, this year holds special significance being a Maha Kumbh, occurring every 12 years, revered for its spiritual magnitude.

Sen discusses the integration of technology at this esteemed event, where tradition meets innovation. Ascetics, now embracing modernization, and global devotees can participate virtually, marking a new era where spirituality transcends physical boundaries, inviting a wider audience to the celestial experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

