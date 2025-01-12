Left Menu

Uniting Nations: The Lecture Series Spotlight

Divya Prem Seva Mission has organized a seven-lecture series at the Maha Kumbh site in Prayagraj starting January 12, covering various themes including simultaneous polls. The event features notable speakers and highlights social issues like leprosy ostracism, running until February 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 13:40 IST
A Haridwar-based organization, Divya Prem Seva Mission, has planned a seven-lecture series on diverse topics at the Maha Kumbh site in Prayagraj. The series starts on January 12 and includes a lecture on the critical subject of simultaneous elections, set for January 18.

An official stated that former president Ram Nath Kovind has been invited to deliver the keynote lecture on January 18, which is a crucial part of the series. This initiative aims to spark discussion on political and social topics, involving experts and dignitaries.

The series, running parallel to the Maha Kumbh festival, also seeks to raise awareness about social injustices, such as discrimination against leprosy patients. The Mission's ongoing efforts are highlighted through videos showcased at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

