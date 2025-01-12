Sacred Jewels Journey: Thiruvabharanam Procession to Sabarimala

The annual Thiruvabharanam procession, a cornerstone of the Makaravilakku festival, commenced from Pandalam on Sunday, transporting sacred jewellery destined for Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala.

Representatives of the Travancore Devaswom Board and numerous devotees are accompanying the procession, honoring a longstanding tradition.

The procession involves a three-day trek and makes ceremonial stops at several temples, culminating at Sabarimala on the evening of January 14, where the jewellery will be adorned on the deity.

(With inputs from agencies.)