Sacred Jewels Journey: Thiruvabharanam Procession to Sabarimala
The Thiruvabharanam procession, carrying sacred jewels for Lord Ayyappa, departed from Pandalam to Sabarimala. This annual event, integral to the Makaravilakku festival, involves a three-day journey by foot. Devotees accompany the procession as it halts at temples en route, concluding on January 14.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 12-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 17:17 IST
- Country:
- India
The annual Thiruvabharanam procession, a cornerstone of the Makaravilakku festival, commenced from Pandalam on Sunday, transporting sacred jewellery destined for Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala.
Representatives of the Travancore Devaswom Board and numerous devotees are accompanying the procession, honoring a longstanding tradition.
The procession involves a three-day trek and makes ceremonial stops at several temples, culminating at Sabarimala on the evening of January 14, where the jewellery will be adorned on the deity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement