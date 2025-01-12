Malala Yousafzai Condemns Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai criticized the Afghan Taliban regime for perpetrating a 'gender apartheid' against women under the guise of culture and religion. Speaking at a conference in Islamabad, she urged Muslim leaders not to recognize the Taliban's government and stressed the importance of girls' education.
- Country:
- Pakistan
On Sunday, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai criticized the Afghan Taliban for instituting a system of 'gender apartheid' against women, disguised as cultural and religious practices.
Speaking in Islamabad at a conference on girls' education, Yousafzai highlighted the violation of human rights by the Taliban who, since taking power in 2021, have implemented numerous anti-women policies, including denying education to women and girls.
She pressed Muslim leaders to denounce the Taliban's government and called for international solidarity to support education for women and girls, pointing out similar issues with education systems in both Pakistan and Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)