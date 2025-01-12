Left Menu

Malala Yousafzai Condemns Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:11 IST
On Sunday, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai criticized the Afghan Taliban for instituting a system of 'gender apartheid' against women, disguised as cultural and religious practices.

Speaking in Islamabad at a conference on girls' education, Yousafzai highlighted the violation of human rights by the Taliban who, since taking power in 2021, have implemented numerous anti-women policies, including denying education to women and girls.

She pressed Muslim leaders to denounce the Taliban's government and called for international solidarity to support education for women and girls, pointing out similar issues with education systems in both Pakistan and Gaza.

