Left Menu

Tiku Talsania on the Mend: Iconic Actor's Health Update

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania is recovering well after a recent health scare in a Mumbai hospital. Initially reported to have had a heart attack, his wife clarified he suffered a brain stroke. Daughter Shikha Talsania expressed gratitude for the support and confirmed the actor's positive progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:19 IST
Tiku Talsania on the Mend: Iconic Actor's Health Update
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania is on the path to recovery following a health scare that landed him in a Mumbai hospital. Reports surfaced on social media that the 70-year-old actor had been hospitalized, with initial claims hinting at a heart attack. However, his wife, Deepti Talsania, later clarified to NDTV that it was a brain stroke.

In a show of gratitude, Tiku Talsania's daughter, actress Shikha Talsania, took to Instagram to thank fans and well-wishers for their prayers and support. 'It's been an emotional time for all of us, but we are happy to share that dad is doing much better now and he is recuperating well,' she shared. The family expressed their appreciation for the medical team at Kokila Ambani Hospital and the outpouring of love from fans.

Tiku Talsania has an illustrious career with credits in popular television serials like 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi,' 'Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo,' and films such as 'Andaz Apna Apna,' 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke,' 'Ishq,' 'Hero No. 1,' and 'Hungama.' He is also known for his work as a freelance theatre artist in Gujarati theatre. His most recent appearance was in the 2024 family comedy 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025