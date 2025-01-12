Tiku Talsania on the Mend: Iconic Actor's Health Update

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania is on the path to recovery following a health scare that landed him in a Mumbai hospital. Reports surfaced on social media that the 70-year-old actor had been hospitalized, with initial claims hinting at a heart attack. However, his wife, Deepti Talsania, later clarified to NDTV that it was a brain stroke.

In a show of gratitude, Tiku Talsania's daughter, actress Shikha Talsania, took to Instagram to thank fans and well-wishers for their prayers and support. 'It's been an emotional time for all of us, but we are happy to share that dad is doing much better now and he is recuperating well,' she shared. The family expressed their appreciation for the medical team at Kokila Ambani Hospital and the outpouring of love from fans.

Tiku Talsania has an illustrious career with credits in popular television serials like 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi,' 'Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo,' and films such as 'Andaz Apna Apna,' 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke,' 'Ishq,' 'Hero No. 1,' and 'Hungama.' He is also known for his work as a freelance theatre artist in Gujarati theatre. His most recent appearance was in the 2024 family comedy 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.'.

(With inputs from agencies.)