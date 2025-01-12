Left Menu

Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan: India's Battlefields as Tourist Hotspots

A new website, 'Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan,' will be launched on January 15 to promote Indian Army border areas and historic battlefields as tourist attractions. This initiative offers citizens a glimpse into the sites of valor and rich history associated with India's military heritage.

  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army is set to launch 'Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan,' a groundbreaking website on January 15, coinciding with Army Day. This initiative aims to promote border areas and historic battlefields as tourist destinations, providing citizens with a unique opportunity to explore sites of military valor.

In a recent post on platform X, the Army shared insights about the forthcoming website, highlighting its significance in transforming hallowed grounds into tourist attractions. The post also emphasized the continued service of gallant soldiers who have dedicated their lives to the motherland.

The website promises a blend of patriotism, history, and scenic beauty, inviting citizens to delve into the nation's rich history and get a closer look at India's frontiers. The main Army Day Parade is scheduled to take place in Pune, marking this significant launch.

