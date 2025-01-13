Aubrey Plaza's Grieving Silence on Social Media

Aubrey Plaza, star of ''The White Lotus'', has taken down her Instagram account following the tragic death of her husband, writer-director Jeff Baena.

Page Six reported that the 40-year-old actress's verified social media page was found inactive on Sunday, raising questions among fans and followers.

Baena, 47, died by suicide at his Los Angeles residence. The couple, who married in 2021 after a decade-long relationship, had collaborated on multiple films, including ''Life After Beth'' and ''The Little Hours''.

