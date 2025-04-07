Left Menu

Social Media Sparks Investigation After Viral Beating Video in Madhya Pradesh

A viral video from Madhya Pradesh shows two young men, accused of luring a girl, being beaten by a group. The incident has prompted police to register a case and start an investigation. The complainant alleges the beating was unwarranted and based on misunderstanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A video circulating on social media has prompted law enforcement in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district to intervene. The footage reveals two young men being violently assaulted by a group, accused of trying to lure a girl. The event has sparked significant public and legal attention.

The incident, taking place on April 4, surfaced online days later, showing the men bound and brutally attacked. The complaint was lodged by 18-year-old Sandeep Jatav, who, alongside his friend Munna Jatav, faced the mob's aggression during a visit to Saithra Ahir village.

Authorities have confirmed that Sandeep was the girl's classmate, visiting coincidentally during the holiday. Despite not speaking to the girl for a year, her family allegedly attacked him. Police are investigating the claims after a case filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

