Social Media Sparks Investigation After Viral Beating Video in Madhya Pradesh

A video circulating on social media has prompted law enforcement in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district to intervene. The footage reveals two young men being violently assaulted by a group, accused of trying to lure a girl. The event has sparked significant public and legal attention.

The incident, taking place on April 4, surfaced online days later, showing the men bound and brutally attacked. The complaint was lodged by 18-year-old Sandeep Jatav, who, alongside his friend Munna Jatav, faced the mob's aggression during a visit to Saithra Ahir village.

Authorities have confirmed that Sandeep was the girl's classmate, visiting coincidentally during the holiday. Despite not speaking to the girl for a year, her family allegedly attacked him. Police are investigating the claims after a case filing.

