A Star Named Matara: The Divine Legacy of Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra's Newborn
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra joyously announced the birth of their daughter, Matara, born on October 11, 2024. The name embodies the energies of nine Hindu goddesses, symbolizing strength and wisdom. Gupta shared this on Instagram, highlighting their familial connection.
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her husband, actor Satyadeep Mishra, introduced their newborn daughter, Matara, to the world on Monday.
Born on October 11, 2024, Matara's name, as shared by Gupta on Instagram, symbolizes the divine feminine energies of nine Hindu goddesses, celebrating strength and wisdom.
The couple, who married in 2023, also share a professional bond, having co-starred in the popular Netflix series, 'Masaba Masaba.'
