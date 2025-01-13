A Star Named Matara: The Divine Legacy of Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra's Newborn

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her husband, actor Satyadeep Mishra, introduced their newborn daughter, Matara, to the world on Monday.

Born on October 11, 2024, Matara's name, as shared by Gupta on Instagram, symbolizes the divine feminine energies of nine Hindu goddesses, celebrating strength and wisdom.

The couple, who married in 2023, also share a professional bond, having co-starred in the popular Netflix series, 'Masaba Masaba.'

(With inputs from agencies.)