Left Menu

A Star Named Matara: The Divine Legacy of Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra's Newborn

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra joyously announced the birth of their daughter, Matara, born on October 11, 2024. The name embodies the energies of nine Hindu goddesses, symbolizing strength and wisdom. Gupta shared this on Instagram, highlighting their familial connection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:15 IST
A Star Named Matara: The Divine Legacy of Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra's Newborn
  • Country:
  • India

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her husband, actor Satyadeep Mishra, introduced their newborn daughter, Matara, to the world on Monday.

Born on October 11, 2024, Matara's name, as shared by Gupta on Instagram, symbolizes the divine feminine energies of nine Hindu goddesses, celebrating strength and wisdom.

The couple, who married in 2023, also share a professional bond, having co-starred in the popular Netflix series, 'Masaba Masaba.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025