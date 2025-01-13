Left Menu

Reviving Indian Heritage: The Confluence of Ayurveda, Yoga, and Nathpanth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the interconnectedness of Ayurveda, yoga, and Nathpanth, emphasizing their shared belief in the importance of physical health for spiritual growth. Adityanath praised India's revival of its cultural heritage, crediting initiatives that foster global recognition for ayurvedic treatments and yogic practices.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the deep connection between Ayurveda, yoga, and Nathpanth during an international seminar hosted by Mahayogi Gorakhnath University. He noted that all three traditions advocate for a disciplined lifestyle essential for spiritual enhancement, by fostering physical health and balance.

Adityanath pointed out that Ayurveda promotes natural healing using Panchakarma and herbal medicines, while yoga offers health through practices like Hatha and Raja Yoga. The Nathpanth tradition combines these with Khatkarma techniques, reinforcing that the body is a medium for spiritual duties.

He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving global interest in these ancient sciences, positioning India as their rightful originator. Adityanath also commended India's growing acknowledgment worldwide for its traditional ayurvedic and yogic practices.

