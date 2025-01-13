Left Menu

Exploring Love and Fate: Namita Gokhale's 'Life on Mars'

Namita Gokhale's 'Life on Mars: Collected Stories' delves into themes of love, lust, fate, and death. This collection of 15 stories includes both previously released and new narratives, reflecting different phases of Gokhale's life and writing. Published by Speaking Tiger, the book offers diverse perspectives and storytelling styles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:34 IST
Acclaimed author Namita Gokhale returns with a fascinating exploration of life's complexities in her new collection, 'Life on Mars: Collected Stories'. Scheduled to hit the shelves this week, the book weaves themes of love, fate, and mortality into 15 compelling tales.

Gokhale's work includes narratives that offer reflections on her life stages, with new stories inspired by the recent global upheavals. Published by Speaking Tiger, the collection is divided into sections titled 'Love and Other Derangements' and 'The Mirror of the Mahabharata', featuring a tapestry of human experiences through unique lenses.

The book showcases stories ranging from two lonely people connecting during the COVID-19 pandemic to ethereal accounts inspired by Indian mythology. Gokhale, an award-winning author known for her evocative fiction, hopes to further push the boundaries of short story writing with this latest offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

