Maha Kumbh Mela Begins with Auspicious Bathing Ritual

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the seers and devotees for beginning the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj with a dip in the Sangam on Paush Purnima. Over 1.5 crore people joined the religious event. The festival will conclude on February 26, Mahashivratri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:45 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh Mela officially commenced with fervor in Prayagraj as millions of devotees gathered for a sacred dip at the confluence of three rivers, marking the auspicious Paush Purnima. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his congratulations to the attendees, acknowledging the spiritual significance of the event.

In a statement on X, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noted the remarkable participation of over 1.5 crore individuals on the first day of the festival. He commended the combined efforts of the Mela and Prayagraj administrations, security authorities, and numerous religious and civic volunteers for maintaining order and ensuring a successful initiation of the grand festival.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which holds deep religious importance, will continue until February 26, concluding on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The Chief Minister expressed his hopes for the continued spiritual benefits of the event, emphasizing the cultural and devotional essence it embodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

