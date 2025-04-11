Revving Up the Northeast: Indian Racing Festival Thrills with High-Octane Action

The Indian Racing Festival, dubbed a 'carnival of Total Control,' is slated to sweep through Northeast India from April 12 to 22. The festival will ignite the streets of Kohima, Aizawl, Shillong, Guwahati, and Gangtok, providing an electrifying window into the realm of professional open-wheel racing.

A diverse roster stages karting wunderkinder as young as nine alongside seasoned racing luminaries and rally icons. The spectacle promises adrenaline-pumping drifting displays with high-octane machines like Lexus and BMW, alongside stupefying stunts on Superbikes. Young karting prodigies on Rotax Karts will push the envelope of velocity and dexterity, foreshadowing the imminent evolution of India's racing horizon.

A particular allure of this tour lies in blistering exhibits of international Formula 4 and Wolf cars, adhering to a dynamic schedule: April 12 in Kohima, April 16 in Aizawl, April 19 in Shillong, April 20 in Guwahati, and April 22 in Gangtok. Deliberately executed by JK Tyre & Industries, the festival elevates the exhilaration of motorsports, resonating profoundly within the region. Having inaugurated talents such as Narain Karthikeyan, the first Indian Formula 1 racer, and Gaurav Gill, motorsport's premier Arjuna awardee, the JK Tyre National Racing Championship, now in its 28th year, remains a bastion for nurturing automotive talent across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)