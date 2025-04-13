Left Menu

Crafting Change: Film Festival Inspires Social Transformation Among Youth

Governor Anandiben Patel, speaking at the International Children's Film Festival in Uttar Pradesh, urged youth to help eradicate dowry and promote social change through film. She highlighted the impact of experiential learning, citing jail visits as eye-opening for students. Additionally, Patel stressed the importance of education and respect for women.

Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2025 17:57 IST
In an impassioned address at the 14th International Children's Film Festival 2025 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted the indispensable role of youth in crafting a progressive India. Patel, speaking as the chief guest, called for the abolition of dowry practices and encouraged the production of films capable of invoking societal change.

Drawing on her past as an educator, Patel underscored the value of extracurricular engagement in honing children's innate talents, urging parents and teachers to guide young minds according to their unique interests. She recounted how her jail visits have shed light on the injustices faced by women imprisoned due to dowry-related issues, and how these visits have influenced local students' resolve against dowry.

Patel also implored her audience to afford daughters-in-law the dignity they deserve, fostering a culture of respect and inclusivity. She advocated for the integration of underprivileged children into the educational mainstream and called for an end to child labor and begging. Attendees included academic leaders, film industry dignitaries, and the youthful audience she aims to inspire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

