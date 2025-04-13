Splashing into Songkran: Thailand's Vibrant Water Festival

Thailand's Songkran festival, a New Year celebration overflowing with vibrant water fights, kicked off with revelers drenching each other as a symbol of renewal. Armed with water guns, goggles, and protective hats, participants embraced the excitement marking a critical moment for the nation's tourism sector.

Teera Rachapol, 50, expressed readiness for the event with multiple water guns, highlighting the thrill and joy of Songkran. This year, the festival is anticipated to uplift Thailand's tourism industry, with an expected 8% rise in foreign visitors.

The festivities unfold amidst concerns due to a recent earthquake in neighboring Myanmar, which claimed thousands of lives. In Bangkok, some felt hesitant to join crowded spaces, but many tourists sustained a sense of safety and enjoyment during the festival.

