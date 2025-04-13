Left Menu

Splashing into Songkran: Thailand's Vibrant Water Festival

Songkran, Thailand's New Year celebration, is marked by water fights symbolizing renewal. Tourists gather for the vibrant event, boosting tourism expectations despite recent regional earthquakes. Participants, armed with water guns and protective gear, enjoy the festivities, highlighting a significant cultural moment in Thailand amidst safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:34 IST
Splashing into Songkran: Thailand's Vibrant Water Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's Songkran festival, a New Year celebration overflowing with vibrant water fights, kicked off with revelers drenching each other as a symbol of renewal. Armed with water guns, goggles, and protective hats, participants embraced the excitement marking a critical moment for the nation's tourism sector.

Teera Rachapol, 50, expressed readiness for the event with multiple water guns, highlighting the thrill and joy of Songkran. This year, the festival is anticipated to uplift Thailand's tourism industry, with an expected 8% rise in foreign visitors.

The festivities unfold amidst concerns due to a recent earthquake in neighboring Myanmar, which claimed thousands of lives. In Bangkok, some felt hesitant to join crowded spaces, but many tourists sustained a sense of safety and enjoyment during the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025