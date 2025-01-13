Tragic Leap: Marital Strife Leads to Canal Jump in Kota

A 28-year-old man from Kota, Rajasthan, identified as Raghunandan, was found dead after allegedly jumping into a canal following a heated argument with his spouse. The police recovered his body nearly 2 km away from the initial site after a prolonged search that lasted 10 hours.

According to reports, Raghunandan was accompanying his wife and children back from his in-laws' residence in Sakatpura when he abruptly stopped the car and leapt into the Left Main Canal. His wife, Pinkki, immediately alerted the authorities, but the search was delayed until morning due to nighttime constraints.

Raghunandan was known for playing the dholak at spiritual gatherings, while Pinkki performed as a dancer. Leading up to the incident, Raghunandan had posted about family issues on social media, then deleted it. The police initiated a probe under Section 194 of BNSS, while the family mourned his untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)