Left Menu

Tragic Leap: Marital Strife Leads to Canal Jump in Kota

In Kota, Rajasthan, a 28-year-old man named Raghunandan allegedly jumped into a canal following a marital dispute. His body was found 10 hours later, 2 km from the site. The incident highlights family discord and ended with a police investigation under Section 194 of BNSS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:07 IST
Tragic Leap: Marital Strife Leads to Canal Jump in Kota
Raghunandan
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man from Kota, Rajasthan, identified as Raghunandan, was found dead after allegedly jumping into a canal following a heated argument with his spouse. The police recovered his body nearly 2 km away from the initial site after a prolonged search that lasted 10 hours.

According to reports, Raghunandan was accompanying his wife and children back from his in-laws' residence in Sakatpura when he abruptly stopped the car and leapt into the Left Main Canal. His wife, Pinkki, immediately alerted the authorities, but the search was delayed until morning due to nighttime constraints.

Raghunandan was known for playing the dholak at spiritual gatherings, while Pinkki performed as a dancer. Leading up to the incident, Raghunandan had posted about family issues on social media, then deleted it. The police initiated a probe under Section 194 of BNSS, while the family mourned his untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025