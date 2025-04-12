Idol Dispute: Lord Ram Figure Replaces Former Leader's Statue in Tripura
An idol of Lord Ram was installed where the statue of Communist leader Baidyanath Majumder once stood in Tripura. The CPI(M) plans to erect a new statue of Majumder. Party president Krishnendu Chowdhury criticized the installation as disrespectful, calling for a protest rally.
An unexpected change occurred in Tripura's Unakoti district as an idol of Lord Ram appeared at the site where the statue of renowned Communist leader Baidyanath Majumder stood. This installation, claimed by CPI(M) leader Krishnendu Chowdhury, took place after the party's loss in 2018.
The timing aligns with CPI(M)'s efforts to honor the late Majumder by planning a new statue. Majumder, a former chief minister dedicated to public service, had his statue recently dismantled post-BJP's 2018 rise to power.
Chowdhury noted the site's new installation as disrespecting Sanatan Dharma principles, sparking plans for a protest rally to oppose the idol's placement at the historic site.
