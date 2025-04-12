Left Menu

Idol Dispute: Lord Ram Figure Replaces Former Leader's Statue in Tripura

An idol of Lord Ram was installed where the statue of Communist leader Baidyanath Majumder once stood in Tripura. The CPI(M) plans to erect a new statue of Majumder. Party president Krishnendu Chowdhury criticized the installation as disrespectful, calling for a protest rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 12-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 18:18 IST
Idol Dispute: Lord Ram Figure Replaces Former Leader's Statue in Tripura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected change occurred in Tripura's Unakoti district as an idol of Lord Ram appeared at the site where the statue of renowned Communist leader Baidyanath Majumder stood. This installation, claimed by CPI(M) leader Krishnendu Chowdhury, took place after the party's loss in 2018.

The timing aligns with CPI(M)'s efforts to honor the late Majumder by planning a new statue. Majumder, a former chief minister dedicated to public service, had his statue recently dismantled post-BJP's 2018 rise to power.

Chowdhury noted the site's new installation as disrespecting Sanatan Dharma principles, sparking plans for a protest rally to oppose the idol's placement at the historic site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025