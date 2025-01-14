Amrit Snan: A Divine Gathering at Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela saw its first 'Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti, with Akharas gathering at Prayagraj. Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara led the auspicious ceremony.

The event took place amidst freezing conditions, with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Jai Ganga Maiyya' resounding in the atmosphere. The administration had pre-organized the schedule for the 13 Akharas' bathing activities.

The change of traditional terminologies to 'Amrit Snan' and 'Chhavni Pravesh' highlights a shift towards Sanatani culture. The event follows the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla, adding a sacred context for devotees gathered in the holy city.

