Left Menu

Hundreds of Thousands Flock to Gangasagar Mela for Holy Dip During Makar Sankranti

Thousands of pilgrims braved cold weather conditions to participate in a holy dip at Gangasagar, West Bengal, during Makar Sankranti. Their activities were supported by logistics and security arranged by the government on Sagar Island. The event coincided with the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:34 IST
Hundreds of Thousands Flock to Gangasagar Mela for Holy Dip During Makar Sankranti
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, lakhs of pilgrims gathered to take a holy dip at the Gangasagar, a revered confluence of the Hooghly river and the Bay of Bengal, in celebration of 'Makar Sankranti' on Tuesday. Despite cold conditions, devotees offered prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram during the 'Shahi Snan', beginning from 6.58 pm.

The West Bengal government ensured extensive logistics and security on Sagar Island, approximately 100 kilometers from Kolkata, to facilitate the annual ritual coinciding with the harvest festival's onset, an official reported. Tragically, an elderly visitor from Uttar Pradesh died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday at the site.

This year's Gangasagar Mela occurred alongside the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for national recognition of the Gangasagar Mela, seeking a status akin to the Kumbh Mela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025