Hrithik Roshan's Journey: Revisiting His Debut Prep Notes on 25th Anniversary of 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan shares his old preparation notes from his debut film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' as it completes 25 years. The star reflects on his unwavering process and resilience throughout his career. The film, released in 2000, marked his emergence in Hindi cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:36 IST
Hrithik Roshan
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of his iconic debut film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has unveiled a collection of his preparation notes, offering fans a glimpse into his early mindset as a lead actor.

The actor, who just turned 51, recounted the apprehensions and excitement he felt 27 years ago as he prepared for his career-defining role, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. His diary entries, although initially embarrassing to him, now serve as a testament to his resilience and steadfast approach in the film industry.

The film, which also starred Ameesha Patel, was a box office success in 2000 and paved the way for Hrithik's status as one of Hindi cinema's most versatile actors. His noted performances in films such as 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'Jodhaa Akbar' further cemented his reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

