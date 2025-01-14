Rajnath Singh Raises National Flag, Opens Heritage Museum in Jammu

In a significant patriotic ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised a 108-foot national flag and inaugurated a heritage museum at the Akhnoor border belt of Jammu. The event was graced by the presence of the chief of defence staff and prominent state leaders under stringent security measures.

The newly inaugurated museum offers a vivid depiction of historical military events, displaying weapons used in various conflicts within Jammu and Kashmir. Sculptures of esteemed war heroes further enrich the museum's narrative, paying tribute to the valor of India's armed forces.

A hallmark of the celebration was the Armed Forces Veterans' Day programme, where over a thousand veterans participated. Singh extended a gesture of gratitude by distributing mobility equipment, including motorised wheelchairs, e-scooters, and auto-rickshaws, to aid the veterans in their daily lives.

