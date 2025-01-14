Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Raises National Flag, Opens Heritage Museum in Jammu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted a 108-foot national flag and opened a heritage museum in Jammu's Akhnoor border area. The event, attended by significant military and civil leaders, showcased war weapons and honored veterans with mobility equipment in a special ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akhnoor | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:18 IST
In a significant patriotic ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised a 108-foot national flag and inaugurated a heritage museum at the Akhnoor border belt of Jammu. The event was graced by the presence of the chief of defence staff and prominent state leaders under stringent security measures.

The newly inaugurated museum offers a vivid depiction of historical military events, displaying weapons used in various conflicts within Jammu and Kashmir. Sculptures of esteemed war heroes further enrich the museum's narrative, paying tribute to the valor of India's armed forces.

A hallmark of the celebration was the Armed Forces Veterans' Day programme, where over a thousand veterans participated. Singh extended a gesture of gratitude by distributing mobility equipment, including motorised wheelchairs, e-scooters, and auto-rickshaws, to aid the veterans in their daily lives.

