Left Menu

Sankranti Spectacle: Cockfights and Culture Clash in Andhra Pradesh

Each year, Andhra Pradesh becomes a hub of Sankranti festival activities, prominently featuring controversial cockfights and gambling. Despite legal prohibitions, these events draw massive crowds, fuelled by local political support. The festival also incorporates traditional cultural activities, attracting attendees from across the region and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-01-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 15:42 IST
Sankranti Spectacle: Cockfights and Culture Clash in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh transforms into a vibrant display of cultural and controversial activities each Sankranti, highlighted by notorious cockfights. Despite court bans, these events persist, driven by local leaders' endorsements, attracting crowds eager to gamble and spectate the brutal sport.

The festival, predominantly in the Godavari districts, becomes an economic carnival with significant financial stakes tied to these violent duels. Elaborate arrangements, including makeshift arenas equipped with modern luxuries, showcase the ongoing popularity and growth of cockfights.

Beyond the controversial blood sport, Sankranti remains a cultural festivity, incorporating traditional games, singing, dancing, and competitions, emphasizing the blend of old customs and modern indulgence that define this annual celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025