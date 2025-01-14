Sankranti Spectacle: Cockfights and Culture Clash in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh transforms into a vibrant display of cultural and controversial activities each Sankranti, highlighted by notorious cockfights. Despite court bans, these events persist, driven by local leaders' endorsements, attracting crowds eager to gamble and spectate the brutal sport.

The festival, predominantly in the Godavari districts, becomes an economic carnival with significant financial stakes tied to these violent duels. Elaborate arrangements, including makeshift arenas equipped with modern luxuries, showcase the ongoing popularity and growth of cockfights.

Beyond the controversial blood sport, Sankranti remains a cultural festivity, incorporating traditional games, singing, dancing, and competitions, emphasizing the blend of old customs and modern indulgence that define this annual celebration.

