Sankranti Spectacle: Cockfights and Culture Clash in Andhra Pradesh
Each year, Andhra Pradesh becomes a hub of Sankranti festival activities, prominently featuring controversial cockfights and gambling. Despite legal prohibitions, these events draw massive crowds, fuelled by local political support. The festival also incorporates traditional cultural activities, attracting attendees from across the region and beyond.
The festival, predominantly in the Godavari districts, becomes an economic carnival with significant financial stakes tied to these violent duels. Elaborate arrangements, including makeshift arenas equipped with modern luxuries, showcase the ongoing popularity and growth of cockfights.
Beyond the controversial blood sport, Sankranti remains a cultural festivity, incorporating traditional games, singing, dancing, and competitions, emphasizing the blend of old customs and modern indulgence that define this annual celebration.
