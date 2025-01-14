Soaring Spirits: Makar Sankranti Lights Up Rajasthan Skies
The festival of Makar Sankranti was celebrated with enthusiasm across Rajasthan, featuring temple visits, holy dips, and kite flying. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma joined in the festivities. The event marked the winter's end, with people indulging in charitable acts and efforts to care for injured birds.
In a vibrant display of tradition and festivity, Rajasthan celebrated Makar Sankranti with unmatched enthusiasm on Tuesday. The skies above Jaipur were a canvas of colorful kites, as the state's residents gathered at temples to offer prayers and enjoyed community activities.
The morning saw devout crowds flocking to Galta Teerth in Jaipur and Pushkar Lake in Ajmer for holy dips. Charity was at the forefront as locals distributed sweets and essentials to those in need, and some even offered green fodder to cows.
Highlighting the occasion, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, flew kites near the scenic Jal Mahal. Additionally, measures were in place to treat birds injured by hazardous 'manja' strings, emphasizing a compassionate side to the celebratory fervor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
