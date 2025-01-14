Left Menu

Soaring Spirits: Makar Sankranti Lights Up Rajasthan Skies

The festival of Makar Sankranti was celebrated with enthusiasm across Rajasthan, featuring temple visits, holy dips, and kite flying. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma joined in the festivities. The event marked the winter's end, with people indulging in charitable acts and efforts to care for injured birds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-01-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 15:45 IST
Soaring Spirits: Makar Sankranti Lights Up Rajasthan Skies
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant display of tradition and festivity, Rajasthan celebrated Makar Sankranti with unmatched enthusiasm on Tuesday. The skies above Jaipur were a canvas of colorful kites, as the state's residents gathered at temples to offer prayers and enjoyed community activities.

The morning saw devout crowds flocking to Galta Teerth in Jaipur and Pushkar Lake in Ajmer for holy dips. Charity was at the forefront as locals distributed sweets and essentials to those in need, and some even offered green fodder to cows.

Highlighting the occasion, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, flew kites near the scenic Jal Mahal. Additionally, measures were in place to treat birds injured by hazardous 'manja' strings, emphasizing a compassionate side to the celebratory fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025