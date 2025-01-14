Left Menu

Modern Minds at Maha Kumbh: Science Meets Spirituality

Engineer Baba, a former Aerospace Engineering student, captivates Maha Kumbh devotees by merging scientific principles with spirituality. Alongside other professionals like Harsha, he highlights a shift toward spirituality among modern professionals, illustrating the growing appeal of Sanatan Dharma as a path to fulfillment and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:06 IST
In a captivating convergence of science and spirituality, Engineer Baba, a former Aerospace Engineering student from India's prestigious IIT Bombay, is drawing significant attention at the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival.

Using his technical background, Engineer Baba simplifies intricate spiritual concepts with visual aids, making them accessible to a modern audience. His unique blend of knowledge has made him a standout figure among devotees.

Similarly, Harsha, once part of the glamorous national and international fashion industry, has turned to Sanatan Dharma for deeper fulfillment, abandoning her previous life for spiritual initiation under Swami Kailashananda Giri. The Maha Kumbh serves as a prominent platform where modern individuals are embracing ancient spiritual practices.

