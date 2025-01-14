Modern Minds at Maha Kumbh: Science Meets Spirituality

In a captivating convergence of science and spirituality, Engineer Baba, a former Aerospace Engineering student from India's prestigious IIT Bombay, is drawing significant attention at the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival.

Using his technical background, Engineer Baba simplifies intricate spiritual concepts with visual aids, making them accessible to a modern audience. His unique blend of knowledge has made him a standout figure among devotees.

Similarly, Harsha, once part of the glamorous national and international fashion industry, has turned to Sanatan Dharma for deeper fulfillment, abandoning her previous life for spiritual initiation under Swami Kailashananda Giri. The Maha Kumbh serves as a prominent platform where modern individuals are embracing ancient spiritual practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)