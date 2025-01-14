Left Menu

Princess Kate's Heartfelt Hospital Visit

Britain's Princess of Wales, Kate, revisited the Royal Marsden Hospital to thank medics who treated her last year for cancer. Now a joint patron of the hospital's specialist cancer unit, she praised the staff's dedication and shared her personal health journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:27 IST
Princess Kate's Heartfelt Hospital Visit
Kate
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Princess Kate of Wales returned to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Tuesday, expressing gratitude towards the medical staff who treated her for cancer last year. The visit marked her new role as joint patron of the hospital's specialist cancer unit, alongside Prince William, highlighting the importance of their work.

During her visit, Kate met with patients and healthcare workers, sharing insights into her own treatment journey which involved preventative chemotherapy following major abdominal surgery. Last year's health challenge had kept her away from royal duties for a significant period, noted a royal source.

Cally Palmer, Chief Executive of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, emphasized the honor of receiving royal patronage. She described it as inspiring for both the staff and patients, enabling the hospital to showcase its exceptional daily care for patients and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025