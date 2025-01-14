Princess Kate's Heartfelt Hospital Visit

Princess Kate of Wales returned to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Tuesday, expressing gratitude towards the medical staff who treated her for cancer last year. The visit marked her new role as joint patron of the hospital's specialist cancer unit, alongside Prince William, highlighting the importance of their work.

During her visit, Kate met with patients and healthcare workers, sharing insights into her own treatment journey which involved preventative chemotherapy following major abdominal surgery. Last year's health challenge had kept her away from royal duties for a significant period, noted a royal source.

Cally Palmer, Chief Executive of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, emphasized the honor of receiving royal patronage. She described it as inspiring for both the staff and patients, enabling the hospital to showcase its exceptional daily care for patients and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)