Echoes of Panipat: A Call for Unity
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlights the importance of unity using Narendra Modi's slogan during the 264th Shaurya Diwas event in Panipat. He commemorates Maratha soldiers' sacrifices and announces the erection of a Shivaji Maharaj statue, emphasizing unity and cultural protection.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:49 IST
At the 264th Shaurya Diwas event in Panipat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscored the importance of unity, drawing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan, 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai'.
Fadnavis paid homage to the Maratha soldiers' courage in the battle of January 14, 1761, fought against Ahmad Shah Abdali's invading forces. Despite their defeat, the valor displayed remains inspirational.
The ceremony saw the first Shaurya Award of 2025 presented to Nitin Dhande. Fadnavis also announced a statue of Shivaji Maharaj to symbolize unity and honor farmers providing land.
