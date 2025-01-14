Kiren Rijiju's Mission: Enhancing Hajj 2025 Experience for Indian Pilgrims

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju embarked on a significant visit to Saudi Arabia, focusing on preparations for Hajj 2025. The visit aimed to ensure Indian pilgrims experience a seamless pilgrimage journey.

During his stay from June 11 to 14, Rijiju signed a crucial Bilateral Agreement for Haj 2025 with the Saudi Minister of Hajj & Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan AlRabiah, solidifying arrangements for an Indian pilgrim quota of 1,75,025. The agreement was a highlight in Rijiju's agenda, aimed at fortifying Indo-Saudi cooperation in pilgrimage facilitation.

In addition to signing the agreement, Rijiju participated in the inaugural session of the Hajj & Umrah Conference and Exhibition. The minister engaged with key stakeholders, reviewing transport and health facilities for pilgrims in Jeddah and Madinah. Meetings with notable Saudi dignitaries further reinforced the collaboration between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)