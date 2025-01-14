Left Menu

Kiren Rijiju's Mission: Enhancing Hajj 2025 Experience for Indian Pilgrims

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Saudi Arabia to review preparations for Hajj 2025, ensuring a smooth pilgrimage for Indian pilgrims. He signed a bilateral agreement with Saudi officials, attended the Hajj & Umrah Conference, and assessed arrangements in Jeddah and Madinah, including transport and healthcare facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 23:53 IST
Kiren Rijiju's Mission: Enhancing Hajj 2025 Experience for Indian Pilgrims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju embarked on a significant visit to Saudi Arabia, focusing on preparations for Hajj 2025. The visit aimed to ensure Indian pilgrims experience a seamless pilgrimage journey.

During his stay from June 11 to 14, Rijiju signed a crucial Bilateral Agreement for Haj 2025 with the Saudi Minister of Hajj & Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan AlRabiah, solidifying arrangements for an Indian pilgrim quota of 1,75,025. The agreement was a highlight in Rijiju's agenda, aimed at fortifying Indo-Saudi cooperation in pilgrimage facilitation.

In addition to signing the agreement, Rijiju participated in the inaugural session of the Hajj & Umrah Conference and Exhibition. The minister engaged with key stakeholders, reviewing transport and health facilities for pilgrims in Jeddah and Madinah. Meetings with notable Saudi dignitaries further reinforced the collaboration between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025